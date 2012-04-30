S.Africa's March credit growth accelerates to 9.16 pct y/y

JOHANNESBURG, April 30 (Reuters) - Growth in demand for credit by South Africa’s private sector accelerated faster-than-expected to 9.16 percent year-on-year in March compared with a 7.92 percent rise in February, central bank data showed on Monday.

In the M3 measure of money supply, growth quickened to 6.65 percent year-on-year from 5.89 percent in February.

A Reuters poll last week showed economists expected money supply growth to quicken to 6.4 percent and private sector credit extension to 8.7 percent. (Reporting by Xola Potelwa)