S.Africa's March credit growth accelerates to 9.16 pct y/y
April 30, 2012 / 6:11 AM / 5 years ago

S.Africa's March credit growth accelerates to 9.16 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, April 30 (Reuters) - Growth in demand for credit by South Africa’s private sector accelerated faster-than-expected to 9.16 percent year-on-year in March compared with a 7.92 percent rise in February, central bank data showed on Monday.

In the M3 measure of money supply, growth quickened to 6.65 percent year-on-year from 5.89 percent in February.

A Reuters poll last week showed economists expected money supply growth to quicken to 6.4 percent and private sector credit extension to 8.7 percent. (Reporting by Xola Potelwa)

