S.Africa Feb credit growth quickens to 7.92 pct y/y

JOHANNESBURG, March 30 (Reuters) - Growth in credit demand by South Africa’s private sector quickened to 7.92 percent year-on-year in February compared with a 7.33 percent rise in January, central bank data showed on Friday.

Growth in the broadly defined M3 measure of money supply slowed to 5.89 percent year-on-year from a revised 6.7 percent in January.

Economists surveyed by Reuters forecast year-on-year private sector credit growth of 7.0 percent in February while M3 was seen expanding by 6.95 percent. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda)