FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa Feb credit growth quickens to 7.92 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 30, 2012 / 6:10 AM / 6 years ago

S.Africa Feb credit growth quickens to 7.92 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 30 (Reuters) - Growth in credit demand by South Africa’s private sector quickened to 7.92 percent year-on-year in February compared with a 7.33 percent rise in January, central bank data showed on Friday.

Growth in the broadly defined M3 measure of money supply slowed to 5.89 percent year-on-year from a revised 6.7 percent in January.

Economists surveyed by Reuters forecast year-on-year private sector credit growth of 7.0 percent in February while M3 was seen expanding by 6.95 percent. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.