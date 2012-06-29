FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa's May credit growth quickens to 8.31 pct y/y
June 29, 2012 / 6:07 AM / 5 years ago

S.Africa's May credit growth quickens to 8.31 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 29 (Reuters) - Growth in credit demand by South Africa’s private sector accelerated more-than-expected to 8.31 percent year-on-year in May compared with a 7.33 percent rise in April, central bank data showed on Friday.

Growth in the M3 measure of money supply rose to 6.45 percent on a year-on-year basis from 6.16 percent in April.

Economists in a Reuters poll had expected credit extension to the private sector to quicken to 8.0 percent while money supply was seen easing to 6.0 percent. (Reporting by Xola Potelwa; editing by David Dolan)

