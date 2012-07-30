FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa June credit growth quickens to 8.72 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 30, 2012 / 6:10 AM / in 5 years

S.Africa June credit growth quickens to 8.72 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 30 (Reuters) - Growth in credit demand by South Africa’s private sector quickened to 8.72 percent year-on-year in June compared with an 8.31 percent rise in May, central bank data showed on Monday.

Growth in the broadly defined M3 measure of money supply also accelerated to 6.99 percent year-on-year after a slightly revised 6.43 percent increase in May.

Economists surveyed by Reuters forecast year-on-year private sector credit growth of 8.35 percent in June while M3 was seen expanding by 6.4 percent. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Vuyani Ndaba)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.