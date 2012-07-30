S.Africa June credit growth quickens to 8.72 pct y/y

JOHANNESBURG, July 30 (Reuters) - Growth in credit demand by South Africa’s private sector quickened to 8.72 percent year-on-year in June compared with an 8.31 percent rise in May, central bank data showed on Monday.

Growth in the broadly defined M3 measure of money supply also accelerated to 6.99 percent year-on-year after a slightly revised 6.43 percent increase in May.

Economists surveyed by Reuters forecast year-on-year private sector credit growth of 8.35 percent in June while M3 was seen expanding by 6.4 percent.