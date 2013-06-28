FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's credit growth and money supply slow in May
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 28, 2013 / 6:12 AM / 4 years ago

South Africa's credit growth and money supply slow in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 28 (Reuters) - Growth in credit demand by South Africa’s private sector slowed to 9.05 percent year-on-year in May, from 9.13 percent in April, central bank data showed on Friday.

Expansion in the broadly defined M3 measure of money supply also braked, coming in at 9.75 percent year-on-year from 9.98 percent in April.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected credit growth to slow to 9.1 percent and money supply to 9.5 percent. (Reporting by Xola Potelwa; editing by David Dolan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.