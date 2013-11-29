FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's credit growth quickens to 7.62 pct in October
#Credit Markets
November 29, 2013 / 6:36 AM / 4 years ago

South Africa's credit growth quickens to 7.62 pct in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Growth in credit demand from South Africa’s private sector quickened to 7.62 percent year-on-year in October, from a revised 7.46 percent in September, central bank data showed on Friday.

Expansion in the broadly defined M3 measure of money supply also quickened to 7.1 percent from a revised 7 percent in September.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected credit growth of 7.95 percent and money supply growth of 7.8 percent in October. (Reporting by Tosin Sulaiman; editing by David Dolan)

