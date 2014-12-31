South Africa's November credit growth quickens to 9.13 pct y/y

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Growth in credit demand from South Africa’s private sector quickened to 9.13 percent year-on-year in November from 9.06 percent in October, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

The broadly defined M3 measure of money supply also expanded at a faster rate of 8.31 percent year-on-year compared with October’s revised figure of 8.01 percent.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected year-on-year credit growth of 9.03 percent for November, while money supply was seen increasing by 8 percent. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Ed Stoddard)