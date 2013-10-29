FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-South Africa's credit growth slows to 7.55 percent y/y in Sept
October 29, 2013

RPT-South Africa's credit growth slows to 7.55 percent y/y in Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reapeting with no change to text)

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Growth in credit demand from South Africa’s private sector slowed to 7.55 percent year-on-year in September, from a revised 8.11 percent in August, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

Expansion in the broadly defined M3 measure of money supply quickened to 7.03 percent from 6.9 percent in August.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected credit growth of 7.7 percent and money supply growth of 7.1 percent in September. (Reporting by Xola Potelwa)

