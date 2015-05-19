FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa antitrust watchdog probes global banks for currency price fixing
#Market News
May 19, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 2 years ago

S.Africa antitrust watchdog probes global banks for currency price fixing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 19 (Reuters) - South Africa’s competition watchdog is investigating several global banks for fixing the price of local currency in their trading, it said on Tuesday.

The banks being investigated are BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Barlcays, JP Morgan, Investec and Standard Chartered, the Competition Commision said in a statement.

“The respondents, who are traders in foreign currencies, have allegedly been directly or indirectly fixing prices in relation to bids, offers and bid-offer spreads in respect of spot, futures and forwards currency trades,” it said. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)

