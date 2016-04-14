CORRECTED-South African arms firm Denel in talks with Treasury over joint venture deal

(Corrects throughout to show that VR Laser Services, partly owned by Oakbay Investments, is not VR Laser Asia which is involved in the Denel joint venture)

JOHANNESBURG, April 14 (Reuters) - South African state-owned arms maker Denel said on Thursday it would continue to talk with the Treasury over a business venture, which had not yet been approved by government.

Denel said last week that it had set up a joint venture called Denel Asia with VR Laser Asia, media reported last week.

However, the Treasury on Wednesday said the deal had not yet been approved.

“Denel will continue to engage with National Treasury directly to ensure that any misunderstanding between Denel and the National Treasury about the Denel Asia joint venture is resolved amicably,” Denel said in a statement.

State companies are required to obtain approval from relevant government departments, including the finance ministry, before making major financial transactions. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia)