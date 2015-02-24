FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-S.Africa's Discovery plans up to $429 mln cash call, H1 earnings up
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 24, 2015 / 7:52 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-S.Africa's Discovery plans up to $429 mln cash call, H1 earnings up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds earnings)

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 24 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Discovery , the country’s biggest health insurer, said on Tuesday it plans a rights issue to raise as much as 5 billion rand ($429 million) to finance expansion, sending its shares down nearly 4 percent.

Discovery is offering the new shares at 90 rand each, compared with the 112.38 rand its stock was trading at on the Johannesburg stock exchange at 0746 GMT.

The insurer, which has operations in Europe and Asia, said its rights issue was underwritten by Rand Merchant Insurance Holdings.

Diluted normalised headline earnings for the first six months to the end of December rose 17 percent to 340.3 cents a share, the company said. Normalised headline earnings exclude certain one-off items.

$1 = 11.6546 rand Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.