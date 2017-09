JOHANNESBURG, July 17 (Reuters) - Discovery Holdings , South Africa’s largest health insurer, said on Wednesday it has formed a joint venture company in Singapore with AIA Group.

The new firm, known as AIA Vitality, will combine AIA’s brand, distribution and life insurance products with Discovery’s proprietary experience in the market, the company said. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)