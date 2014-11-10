FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa's Discovery to take full ownership of Prudential Health
November 10, 2014 / 9:41 AM / 3 years ago

S.Africa's Discovery to take full ownership of Prudential Health

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 10 (Reuters) - South African insurer Discovery said on Monday it would spend 155 million pounds ($246 million) to purchase the 25 percent stake in Britain’s Prudential Health Holdings it did not already hold.

Discovery, which initially got into the UK business through a joint venture with Prudential Assurance Company, said it would partly fund the acquisition through debt.

The UK operation, ranked No. 4 in the private health insurance market, is targeting 1 billion pounds of earned premiums and 200 million pounds of new business over the next five years.

Discovery’s shares were up nearly 2 percent at 0928 GMT, outpacing a 0.7 percent rise by Johannesburg’s Top-40 index (1 US dollar = 0.6295 British pound) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)

