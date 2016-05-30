South Africa drought persists despite May rainfall

JOHANNESBURG, May 30 (Reuters) - South Africa’s is still suffering the effects of a drought despite increased rainfall in May, leaving dam water levels low and crop supplies scant, the agricultural ministry said on Monday.

The persistence of a severe drought across southern Africa will result in widening cereal deficits due to crop failures, the department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries said in a statement.

The department said rainfall had increased in the first ten days of May but that drought conditions would continue. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Joe Brock)