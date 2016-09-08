FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa still in grip of historic drought - government
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 8, 2016

South Africa still in grip of historic drought - government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Sept 8 (Reuters) - South Africa remains in the grip of a drought that has reduced the national cattle herd by 15 percent with no relief in sight, a government task team said on Thursday.

The long-range forecast showed below normal rainfall expected and "therefore little relief is anticipated in the coming months," local government minister Des van Rooyen, chairman of an inter-ministerial task team on drought, told a media briefing in Cape Town. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
