South Africa expects to source enough white maize this year - minister
April 5, 2016 / 2:00 PM / a year ago

South Africa expects to source enough white maize this year - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, April 5 (Reuters) - Drought-stricken South Africa should be able to import enough white maize to meet the needs of consumers who regard the yellow variety as only fit for livestock, Agriculture Minister Senzeni Zokwana said on Tuesday.

In South Africa, white maize is made into what is known locally known as pap, the main source of calories for many households, and a critical shortage looms after the country experienced its driest year on record in 2015.

“Everything is on track so people will not be exposed to yellow maize ... There will be white maize available for human consumption and yellow maize for animal feed,” Zokwana told Reuters in a telephone interview. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)

