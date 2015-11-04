South Africa to name two more provinces as drought disaster areas

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 4 (Reuters) - South Africa’s drought-hit northern Mpumalanga and Limpopo provinces will be declared disaster areas for agriculture this week or next, an official said on Wednesday, a development that will make them eligible for emergency assistance from the National Treasury.

Ben Kgakatsi, director of risk management in the department of agriculture, also told Reuters that the sugar-growing province of KwaZulu-Natal would soon be declared a disaster area for agriculture. The province has already been declared as such for general water supplies. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)