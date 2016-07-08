FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-South Africa's low growth to stifle job creation - finmin Gordhan
July 8, 2016 / 1:11 PM / a year ago

REFILE-South Africa's low growth to stifle job creation - finmin Gordhan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes typo in headline)

JOHANNESBURG, July 8 (Reuters) - South Africa is slightly more optimistic about economic growth this year, but this will not be enough to create jobs as envisaged in government plans, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Friday.

The International Monetary Fund on Thursday cut South Africa's 2016 growth forecast to barely above zero percent and said the central bank should resist the temptation to raise interest rates further.

Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
