July 5, 2016 / 11:46 AM / a year ago

Tinkering with South Africa's fiscal policy unlikely to stimulate growth - Fuzile

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 5 (Reuters) - South Africa's economy is not growing fast enough to create jobs, but growth is unlikely to be stimulated by adjusting the macroeconomic policy, the Treasury's Director General Lungisa Fuzile said on Tuesday.

"It is unlikely that growth or the stimulation of the economy will come from tinkering or manipulation of macroeconomic policy variables such as adjusting your fiscal policy, in other words reducing taxes or increasing expenditure," Fuzile told a business conference organised by the Gordon Institute of Business Science in Johannesburg.

Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia

