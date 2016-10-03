FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
South Africa FinMin Gordhan: Economy to grow more than 1 pct in 2017
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 3, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

South Africa FinMin Gordhan: Economy to grow more than 1 pct in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - South Africa's economy could grow by more than one percent next year and hopes to be able to avoid a ratings downgrade, the country's finance minister Pravin Gordhan said on Monday.

"We predict over one percent next year," Gordhan told reporters on the sidelines of the FT Africa Summit, declining to comment on this year's growth expectations.

Asked how worried he was about a possible downgrade by ratings agencies, Gordhan said he would not want to see that happen.

"We have put a lot of hard work in to ensure that we present a united national front and also that we communicate a lot better," he said.

Fitch and SP Global Ratings both score South Africa at BBB-, the lowest rung on the investment ladder. This means that more conservative funds are able to invest in the country's assets.

Both agencies hold a negative outlook on the rating and the next round of reviews are due in December. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker and Ulf Laessing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.