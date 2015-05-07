FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Weak global economy, power cuts weighing on S.Africa's growth-finmin
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 7, 2015 / 2:51 PM / 2 years ago

Weak global economy, power cuts weighing on S.Africa's growth-finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, May 7 (Reuters) - South Africa’s growth forecast for 2015 was unchanged at 2 percent with a sluggish global recovery and domestic constraints such as power shortages weighing on the economy, Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene said on Thursday.

“Subdued business confidence therefore continues to hold back investment and growth,” Nene told parliament during his budget vote speech.

He added: “Over the period ahead we are likely to see some upward pressure on inflation, partly because of a reduced maize harvest, higher electricity prices and the weaker exchange rate.” (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.