South Africa not heading for recession - Gordhan
January 14, 2016 / 9:21 AM / 2 years ago

South Africa not heading for recession - Gordhan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Jan 14 (Reuters) - South Africa’s economy will not slip into recession, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Thursday, countering predictions by some economists that sharp currency weakness pointed to a contraction this year.

“We are growing as an economy, we are not going into a recession. But we are not growing fast enough,” Gordhan told a media briefing after a cabinet meeting.

Gordhan, who returned as finance minister in December, said he would be meeting with the central bank to discuss how to deal with the challenges of growth. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Alison Williams)

