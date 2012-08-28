TABLE-S.Africa Q2 growth economic growth at 3.2 pct

PRETORIA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - South Africa on Tuesday released the following gross domestic product (GDP) data for the second quarter of 2012. At market prices: Q2 Q1 GDP qtr/qtr* 3.2 2.7 GDP yr/yr** 3.0 2.1 * Seasonally adjusted and annualised percent changes ** Unadjusted - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Sectors (Seasonally adjusted, annualised change q/q) Period Q2 Q1 Agriculture 5.8 3.4 Mining and quarrying 31.2 -16.8 Manufacturing -1.0 7.7 Electricity, gas & water -4.2 -0.1 Construction 4.3 3.8 Wholesale, retail trade 2.8 3.0 Transport, comms 2.3 2.5 Finance, real estate 2.3 4.1 General govt. service 1.9 2.3 Personal services 2.1 1.7 (Reporting by Tshepo Tshabalala; editing by David Dolan)