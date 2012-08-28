FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-S.Africa Q2 growth economic growth at 3.2 pct
August 28, 2012

TABLE-S.Africa Q2 growth economic growth at 3.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRETORIA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - South Africa on Tuesday released the following
gross domestic product (GDP) data for the second quarter of 2012.  
    At market prices:       
                           Q2      Q1   
 
 GDP qtr/qtr*             3.2     2.7  
 GDP yr/yr**              3.0     2.1   
 * Seasonally adjusted and annualised percent changes       
 ** Unadjusted       
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -       
Sectors (Seasonally adjusted, annualised change q/q) 
 
 Period                    Q2       Q1   
 Agriculture               5.8     3.4  
 Mining and quarrying      31.2  -16.8 
 Manufacturing            -1.0     7.7  
 Electricity, gas & water -4.2    -0.1  
 Construction              4.3     3.8  
 Wholesale, retail trade   2.8     3.0  
 Transport, comms          2.3     2.5  
 Finance, real estate      2.3     4.1  
 General govt. service     1.9     2.3  
 Personal services         2.1     1.7  
 
 (Reporting by Tshepo Tshabalala; editing by David Dolan)

