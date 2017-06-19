BRIEF-IBM and Zain launch cloud disaster recovery service in Kuwait
* IBM and Zain launch cloud disaster recovery service in Kuwait Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, June 19 The steep decline in South Africa's business confidence is a setback to economic growth recovery and will dampen investment, ratings agency Moody's said on Monday.
"Reduced business confidence implies reduced investment, which would negatively affect growth in South Africa’s already-weak economy, and will ultimately make fiscal consolidation more challenging," Moody's senior analyst Zuzana Brixiova said in a research note. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)
* Dollar General Corp - Wenkoff replaces current CIO Ryan Boone