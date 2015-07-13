FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Most Edcon noteholders accept company's exchange offer
July 13, 2015 / 2:11 PM / 2 years ago

Most Edcon noteholders accept company's exchange offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - South African retailer Edcon said more than 50 percent of the holders of 425 million euros ($469.71 million) of its 2019 notes have accepted a haircut as the operator of Edgars, CNA and Jet tries to restructure its debt.

Edcon, owned by buy-out firm Bain Capital, last month suspended a coupon payment and offered the holders of this debt a choice to exchange every claim of 1,000 euros for 400 euros of more secure debt or to have it converted to a combination of more secure debt and a portion equity.

$1 = 0.9048 euros Reporting by TJ Strydom

