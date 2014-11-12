FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Lewis wins preliminary S.Africa approval for Ellerine deal
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 12, 2014 / 9:51 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Lewis wins preliminary S.Africa approval for Ellerine deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects to show approval is from Competition Commission, not Competition Tribunal, paragraphs 2,3)

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 12 (Reuters) - South Africa’s competition watchdog on Wednesday gave Lewis Group preliminary approval to purchase more than 60 stores from failed furniture firm Ellerine, paving the way for a $8 million deal that is expected to save nearly 400 jobs.

The Competition Commission said in a statement it would recommend that Lewis, which sells furniture and appliances to lower-income shoppers, be allowed to acquire 63 shops operating under the Beares brand as long as there were no job cuts.

Approval from the commission is the first hurdle under South African law.

The ultimate decision rests with the Competition Tribunal, which in most cases backs deals approved by the commission.

Acquiring Beares will give Lewis greater exposure to higher income markets, Lewis’ chief executive has said. The company plans to spend up to 90 million rand ($8 million) on the deal.

Ellerine, the furniture unit of failed lender African Bank Investments (Abil), was forced into business rescue -- similar to Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States -- in August after Abil cut off funding.

Days later, Abil itself was rescued by the central bank after it was toppled by surging bad debts.

Ellerine owes its creditors around 1.3 billion rand. It is in talks to sell off other units to South African companies, including its nearly 80 stores outside of South Africa. (1 US dollar = 11.2480 South African rand) (Reporting by David Dolan and Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.