South Africa's Shoprite in talks to assume some Ellerine leases -administrator
November 13, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

South Africa's Shoprite in talks to assume some Ellerine leases -administrator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Ellerine, a unit of failed African Bank, is in talks with South African grocer Shoprite to take up some of its leases, the administrator of the furniture seller said on Thursday.

Ellerine owes creditors around 1.3 billion rand ($117 million) and was forced into business rescue -- similar to Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States -- in August after its parent company cut off funding.

“I can confirm we are in discussions with them and other parties who are interested in possibly taking up other leases,” administrator Leslie Matuson said.

Ellerine has received a 400 million rand indicative offer for its nearly 80 stores outside South Africa and has the competition watchdog’s preliminary approval to dispose of 63 stores of its Beares brand to Lewis Group for $8 million.

The Competition Commission has also given a nod to the acquisition of Dial-a-Bed by Coricraft.

Other Ellerine brands include Ellerines stores, Furniture City, Geen & Richards and Wetherlys.

1 US dollar = 11.2195 South African rand Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Clarke

