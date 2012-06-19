S.Africa formal employment up but factories shed jobs

JOHANNESBURG, June 19 (Reuters) - Employment in South Africa’s formal sector edged up 0.1 percent in the first quarter of 2012 compared with the previous quarter, with job increases in the mining sector and a fall in manufacturing, Statistics South Africa said on Tuesday.

Africa’s biggest economy is struggling to create jobs and reduce unemployment, which was 25.2 percent of the labour force in the first quarter.

Employment in the formal non-agricultural sector increased by about 5,000 to 8.384 million between December 2011 and March 2012, Stats S.A. said. Jobs were up 1.1 percent on a year-on-year basis.

The mining and quarrying industry reported a quarterly increase of 0.8 percent and an annual increase of 2.2 percent. But jobs in manufacturing, which accounts for about 15 percent of GDP, fell by 0.1 percent in Q1 compared with the previous three months and were down 0.3 percent year on year.

Turmoil in Europe, the main export market for manufactured goods, has hurt the sector.

South Africa lost a million jobs during a recession in 2009 and economic growth, seen at 2.7 percent this year, remains far below the 7 percent the government says is needed to significantly slash the unemployment rate.

South Africa’s labour force is far more expensive, yet less productive, than workers in emerging market rivals.

A close alliance between the ruling African National Congress and unions has led to a raft of labour-friendly legislation that economists say is eroding the country’s competitiveness.