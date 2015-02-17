FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mainstream, Actis launch $1.9 bln Africa renewable power plan
February 17, 2015 / 4:56 PM / 3 years ago

Mainstream, Actis launch $1.9 bln Africa renewable power plan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Mainstream Renewable Power and U.K.-based private equity firm Actis launched a $1.9 billion African renewable energy business on Tuesday, a project that could help ease the continent’s chronic electricity shortages.

The new company, Lekela Power, will aim to produce 700-900 megawatts of electricity in the next three years with wind and solar projects earmarked for South Africa, Ghana and Egypt.

Mainstream, a Dublin-based clean-energy developer, will own 40 percent of Lekela Power with Actis holding the remaining 60 percent. Lekela will be funded over three years through a combination of equity and debt, Actis said.

“With soaring demand and funding constraints, Africa’s need for renewable energy is pressing,” Lucy Heintz, head of Renewable Energy at Actis said a statement.

“While the region has significant natural and fossil fuel resources a lack of long-term investment has led to a reliance on emergency and short-term diesel generation.”

Chronic electricity shortages are holding back Africa’s growth and keep millions trapped in poverty. Solving power outages could boost Africa’s GDP by up to 4 percent, according to the African Development Bank.

South Africa, home to the continent’s most developed economy, is suffering from almost daily rolling blackouts as utility Eskom struggles with aging infrastructure and lack of funds to buy fuel for its power plants. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Joe Brock)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
