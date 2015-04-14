FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ArcelorMittal S.Africa says cuts power usage, can still operate
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 14, 2015 / 3:55 PM / 2 years ago

ArcelorMittal S.Africa says cuts power usage, can still operate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, April 14 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal South Africa said on Tuesday it had cut its power usage due to power supply shortages by utility Eskom but that its plant was still operating.

Eskom has an agreement with major power users, such as ArcelorMittal, requiring them to reduce electricity consumption by 10 percent when supply is constrained.

“We have been affected the whole of today. There are agreed levels and we turn down within those levels,” said Kesebone Maema, a spokeswoman for the unit of the world’s biggest steelmaker. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.