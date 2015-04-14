ArcelorMittal S.Africa says cuts power usage, can still operate

JOHANNESBURG, April 14 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal South Africa said on Tuesday it had cut its power usage due to power supply shortages by utility Eskom but that its plant was still operating.

Eskom has an agreement with major power users, such as ArcelorMittal, requiring them to reduce electricity consumption by 10 percent when supply is constrained.

“We have been affected the whole of today. There are agreed levels and we turn down within those levels,” said Kesebone Maema, a spokeswoman for the unit of the world’s biggest steelmaker. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia)