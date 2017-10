JOHANNESBURG, March 14 (Reuters) - South African power utility Eskom Holdings said on Wednesday it had sold 200 million rand ($26.57 million) of its 2018 bond at a yield of 8.1 percent compared to 7.995 percent at the bond’s previous sale.

The utility said it received four bids of up to 240 million rand for the bond. ($1 = 7.5272 South African rand) (Reporting by Xola Potelwa)