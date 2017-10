JOHANNESBURG, March 28 (Reuters) - South Africa’s power utility Eskom sold 100 million rand ($13.17 million) worth of its 14-year ES26 bond at a clearing yield of 9.06 percent, and another 100 million rand of its ES33 bond due in 2033 at a clearing yield of 9.54 percent, it said on Wednesday.

Details of the auction are on page ($1 = 7.5944 South African rand) (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda)