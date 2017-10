JOHANNESBURG, May 9 (Reuters) - South African power utility Eskom on Wednesday sold 250 million rand ($31.59 million) of its EL28 CPI inflation-linked bond due in 2028 at a clearing yield 2.61 percent from 2.55 percent previously, it said.

The bid-to-cover ratio for the bond, which carries a a semi-annual coupon of 2.55 percent, was 1.5. ($1 = 7.9150 South African rand) (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa)