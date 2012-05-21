Eskom to auction EL28, ES33 bonds on May 23

JOHANNESBURG, May 21 (Reuters) - South Africa state-owned power utility Eskom said on Monday it would auction 100 million rand ($12.01 million) of its EL28 CPI inflation-linked bond due in 2028 and 200 million rand of its 2033 bond on May 23.

The EL28 bond will be issued on a spread over the government’s 2028 bond. The CPI base date would be May 2, it added.

The ES33 bond would be issued on the spread relative to the government’s 2036 bond. ($1 = 8.3258 South African rand) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)