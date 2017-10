JOHANNESBURG, Sept 12 (Reuters) - South African state-owned power utility Eskom sold 250 million rand ($30.73 million) of its EL28 inflation-linked bond at a clearing yield of 2.045 percent, the company said on Wednesday.

The utility also sold 100 million rand of its 2033 bond at a clearing yield of 8.685 percent. ($1 = 8.1362 South African rand) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)