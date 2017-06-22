(Adds details, background)
JOHANNESBURG, June 22 South African state-owned
power utility Eskom appointed Johnny Dladla as acting chief
executive on Thursday, a stopgap measure after a leadership
crisis at the company worsened last week when the chairman
abruptly resigned.
Dladla, currently CEO of investment arm Eskom Enterprises
and with more than two decades' experience at the utility,
replaces Brian Molefe, who was removed last month by a team of
government ministers amid growing concerns about governance at
the country's sole electricity provider.
"Dladla is a seasoned business leader with impeccable
credentials. His business acumen, which includes his commendable
knowledge of Eskom intricacies, will come in handy in his new
role," acting chairman Zethembe Khoza said in a statement.
Dladla takes the helm as Eskom has come under scrutiny in
the media after leaked documents put it at the centre of
allegations of improper dealings in government contracts by
business friends of President Jacob Zuma.
Eskom was also named in a report by the Public Protector, a
constitutionally mandated corruption watchdog, which raised
questions over coal deals between the utility and a company
controlled by the Gupta family, business friends of Zuma.
Eskom has denied any wrongdoing.
A leadership crisis deepened last week when Chairman Ben
Ngubane resigned, citing personal reasons. His departure came
two weeks after the government reversed Eskom's decision to
reinstate Molefe as chief executive.
(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg and Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing
by Jason Neely and Susan Fenton)