S.Africa power cuts cost manufacturing sector 6 bln rand - industry body
December 8, 2014 / 3:45 PM / 3 years ago

S.Africa power cuts cost manufacturing sector 6 bln rand - industry body

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - South Africa’s chronic power shortages have cost the steel and engineering sectors 6 billion rand ($520 million) in lost output, an industry body said on Monday.

Power utility Eskom has started a series of power blackouts across South Africa over the last three weeks due to decades of under-investment in new power generation and maintenance on current infrastructure.

The Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa said in a statement that the electricity shortages were damaging South Africa’s reputation as an investment destination and causing “untold harm” to its economy. ($1 = 11.5355 rand) (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Joe Brock)

