S.Africa's Eskom wants compensation if Glencore can't supply coal
August 26, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

S.Africa's Eskom wants compensation if Glencore can't supply coal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 26 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Eskom said on Wednesday it wants compensation from Glencore’s mining subsidiary Optimum if it is unable to supply coal to its Hendrina power plant.

“If they are unable to provide coal to us, they need to compensate us for not meeting their obligations. We have a three year agreement with them,” Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe told Reuters.

Optimum, which produces 10 million tonnes of coal a year, is under financial strain because it says it was selling coal to Eskom for less than the cost of production. (Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Editing by Joe Brock)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
