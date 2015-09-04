FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa's Eskom says seeking 2 billion rand from Glencore
September 4, 2015 / 10:28 AM / 2 years ago

S.Africa's Eskom says seeking 2 billion rand from Glencore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Sept 4 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Eskom is seeking 2 billion rand ($147 million)from Glencore and wants the commodity producer’s local unit to resume coal supplies to its power stations immediately, the utility’s acting chief executive said on Friday.

Eskom wants Optimum Coal to start supplying the fossil fuel at the contracted price and will seek damages from Glencore, which has said it will close some operations at its subsidiary in South Africa due to weak coal prices.

$1 = 13.6171 rand Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia

