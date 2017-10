JOHANNESBURG, March 12 (Reuters) - South Africa power utility Eskom will auction up to 200 million rand ($26.63 million)worth of its 2018 bond on March 14, the company said on Monday.

The utility said bids would be based on the spread over the government’s 2018 bond. ($1 = 7.5093 South African rand) (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa)