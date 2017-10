JOHANNESBURG, May 4 (Reuters) - South Africa’s state power utility Eskom will on May 9 auction 250 million rand ($32.37 million) of its EL28 CPI inflation-linked bond due in 2028 with a coupon of 2.55 percent, it said on Friday.

Eskom said bids would be based on the spread over the government’s 2028 inflation-linked bond. ($1 = 7.7225 South African rand) (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Agnieszka Flak)