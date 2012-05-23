FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eskom auctions CPI-linked bond at 2.73 pct yield
May 23, 2012 / 9:30 AM / 5 years ago

Eskom auctions CPI-linked bond at 2.73 pct yield

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 23 (Reuters) - South African power utility Eskom on Wednesday sold 100 million rand ($12.14 million)of its of its EL28 CPI inflation-linked bond due in 2028 at a clearing yield of 2.73 percent from 2.61 percent previously.

The utility also sold 200 million rand of its of its ES33 bond due in 2033 at a clearing yield of 9.525 percent.

The bid-to-cover ratio for the 2028 bond was 2.98 while that for the 2033 paper was 2.3. ($1 = 8.2387 South African rand) (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Xola Potelwa)

