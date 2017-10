JOHANNESBURG, July 25 (Reuters) - South Africa’s power utility Eskom on Wednesday auctioned 300 million rand ($35.29 million) of its EL28 inflation-linked bond due in 2028 at a clearing yield of 2.29 percent, the company said.

The bid-to-cover ratio was 3.64.

($1 = 8.5019 South African rand) (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa)