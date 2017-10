JOHANNESBURG, Oct 5 (Reuters) - South Africa’s power utility Eskom said on Friday it would auction 350 million rand ($41.14 million)in total of its 2028 inflation-linked bond and the 2033 straight bond on Oct. 10. ($1 = 8.5083 South African rand) (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Vuyani Ndaba)