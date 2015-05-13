FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa looking at ring-fencing, selling stakes in Eskom - Treasury
May 13, 2015 / 1:40 PM / 2 years ago

S.Africa looking at ring-fencing, selling stakes in Eskom - Treasury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 13 (Reuters) - South Africa is considering ring-fencing and selling stakes in state power utility Eskom as it seeks to secure funding for the power producer and resolve an energy crisis, the Treasury said on Wednesday.

“Given Eskom’s constrained balance sheet and government’s constrained fiscal position, there is a need to explore all options,” Treasury said in a statement.

“Consideration is being given to ring-fencing and selling stakes in Eskom’s non-core businesses or power stations as well as into Eskom’s business as a whole.” (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)

