South Africa's Eskom says secured 57 pct of funding for 2016/17 year

JOHANNESBURG, July 5 (Reuters) - South Africa's Eskom said on Tuesday it had secured 57 percent of the funding for its 2016/2017 financial year following major state cash injections and loans to help the power utility keep the lights on.

Eskom had received 23 billion rand in the 2015/2016 financial year which ended in March through government loans and an equity injection. The utility also said in a statement that it posted a net profit of 4.6 billion rand in the year to March from 0.2 billion rand in the previous year. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Writing by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)