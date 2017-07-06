JOHANNESBURG, July 6 South Africa's state power
utility Eskom sees significant appetite from international
investors for its bonds and could tap the market for between $1
billion to $1.5 billion in sales in the next six months, chief
financial officer Anoj Singh said on Thursday.
Addressing reporters after signing a $1.5 billion loan
agreement with China's Development Bank to help finance a power
plant, Singh also said governance issues at Eskom had impacted
the firm's plans to secure funding.
Eskom has been in a leadership crisis after several board
members, including the chairman and chief executive, resigned in
recent months amid growing concerns about governance at the
country's sole electricity provider.
