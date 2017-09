JOHANNESBURG, July 16 (Reuters) - South Africa’s state-owned Eskom hired fellow utility Transnet’s Chief Financial Officer Anoj Singh on a six-month contract, the power supplier said on Thursday.

The announcement comes a day after Eskom renewed the contract of its acting CEO Brian Molefe, also seconded from Transnet. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Joe Brock)