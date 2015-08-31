FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa nuclear unit shut for maintenance, system stable -Eskom
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 31, 2015 / 3:26 PM / 2 years ago

South Africa nuclear unit shut for maintenance, system stable -Eskom

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 31 (Reuters) - One of two units at South Africa’s Koeberg nuclear plant near Cape Town went offline for routine maintenance on Monday but power supply remained stable as other plants came back from repairs, state-run utility Eskom said.

Eskom is battling to keep the lights on in Africa’s most advanced economy but has not had to resort to controlled power cuts, which both annoys consumers and hampers growth, for more than three weeks.

“Koeberg Unit 2 is scheduled to enter into a refueling and maintenance outage on Monday and is expected to return back to service mid-December,” Eskom said in a statement. The utility had said in July the unit would shut down.

The unit typically generates about 900 megawatts (MW) of power but Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said an additional 1,700 MW was available since last Thursday following the rebooting of stations that had also been shut for maintenance.

Almost 800 MW have also been added to the grid with the opening of South Africa’s first new power plant in 20 years, Unit 6 of the Medupi plant. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia and David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.